Zoff hits out at lack of top Italian keepers in Serie A

17 July at 12:15
Speaking with the Corriere della Sera, Italy legend Dino Zoff has spoken about the situation surround the lack of talented Italian goalkeepers in Serie A:

"​The Italian school is in crisis. And guilt is all about the training method. Today we work a lot on the feet and little on the specific technique. What does it take for a goalkeeper to restart the action well if he does not guess a shot correctly? The truth is that for years we have taught the rest of the world and now we are behind.

"​The figure of the reliable goalkeeper has disappeared, the one who may not work miracles but takes all that that he can catch."

