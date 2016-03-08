Zoff hits out at lack of top Italian keepers in Serie A
17 July at 12:15Speaking with the Corriere della Sera, Italy legend Dino Zoff has spoken about the situation surround the lack of talented Italian goalkeepers in Serie A:
"The Italian school is in crisis. And guilt is all about the training method. Today we work a lot on the feet and little on the specific technique. What does it take for a goalkeeper to restart the action well if he does not guess a shot correctly? The truth is that for years we have taught the rest of the world and now we are behind.
"The figure of the reliable goalkeeper has disappeared, the one who may not work miracles but takes all that that he can catch."
