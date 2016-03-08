Zoff: 'Ronaldo proved himself a great this season; Dybala will take time and patience...'
25 May at 23:00Former Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff has given an interview to IlBianconero in which he reflects on Juve's season just gone and all that must happen in the summer.
"A good season? Absolutely. Allegri had a good season. He deservedly won the scudetto, the eighth in a row. Of course, the Champions League has not arrived and this is something to be taken into account. But the failure is dictated by a non-optimal and unfortunate physical condition for that moment. But a team that wins the championship never disappoints.
"Allegri has achieved extraordinary results. He has incredible numbers. His balance is undoubtedly positive. It remains the neo of the Champions because he had arrived twice in the final, but second place is still a good result. It is not easy to win in Europe.
"Ronaldo? Surely it was a positive debut. He proved to be a great champion.
"Dybala? It only takes time. It is difficult to find the perfect agreement immediately. It will take time and patience, but I'm sure that the results will come slowly in this sense too."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments