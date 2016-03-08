Zola expected to leave Chelsea, and could join Sarri at Juve
14 June at 17:15With Maurizio Sarri edging closer and closer to his Juventus move, the future of his assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has come into question. According to The Times, Zola, whose contract is due to expire on 30th June this year, the former Chelsea player could follow Sarri out of the Stamford Bridge exit door. Chelsea are yet to offer the 52 year old a new contract and it is speculated that the former striker could link up again with Sarri in Turin.
Chelsea will now turn their attention to the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard the overwhelming favourite to be given the job following his first season as a manager at Derby, where he led them to the play-off final at Wembley. Lampard is expected to make another former Chelsea player, Jody Morris his assistant should he be given the job after the pair worked together at Derby.
