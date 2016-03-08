Zola reveals Barella was close to Chelsea and reflects on Conte's future
01 May at 14:00Chelsea's assistant coach Gianfranco Zola spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport in view of the Napoli-Cagliari Serie A clash, a match that will see two of his former teams as protagonists.
"Barella and Cragno? I gave Barella his debut in Parma in the Coppa Italia. At the age of 17, he had the means and personality of a great footballer but to play in a big team he must grow. He does not lack the predisposition.
"Cragno has great reactivity and is almost unbeatable. A talented boy with inner strength similar to Gigi Buffon. He also has an enthusiasm for doing everything.
"Barella to Chelsea? He was very close. He is strong and was always liked by Sarri but things didn't work out.
"What Napoli missed to catch Juve? If four days before the end of the league the leader is 18 points ahead of the second, a higher global standard is evident. A gap that the others cannot fill and not only because they have a phenomenon like Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Conte? Antonio is the ideal manager for everyone and the results prove it," Zola concluded.
