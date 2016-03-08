Zola reveals what Chelsea are missing to become like Liverpool and Man City

Maurizio Sarri's assistant Gianfranco Zola has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to discuss the campaign of the Blues who face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League tomorrow: "Expectations are very high at Chelsea", Zola said.



"With Sarri I've known a football that I ignored before, we are in the middle of a path. When Maurizio was in Naples he built everything gradually. Look at Klopp, Pochettino and Guardiola. They are at their clubs since a few years".



"There is incredible pressure at Chelsea, they expect to have everything immediately".



"Higuain and Jorginho? Their qualities can't be put into question but the rhythm of the Premier League is very high. Gonzalo will surprise you once he will reach the top of his fitness. He will prove to be decisive".



Higuain joined Chelsea on loan with an option to buy in the January transfer window. The Blues can extend his loan for one more season for € 18 million or sign him permanently for € 36 million.