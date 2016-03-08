Zola sends message to Chelsea strikers

Chelsea strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud combined have only scored one goal since the beginning of the season.



A poor form which is something unusual for Chelsea strikers who have been thriving under Maurizio Sarri in the last few years.



Sarri’s assistant and Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola spoke to media ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool and revealed why the Blues’ strikers should be happy to play under the Italian tactician: “With Sarri we play a lot in the opponent’s final third and this helps strikers a lot”, Zola claimed.



“We keep the ball possession, especially strikers are involved in the attacking action. Sarri’s playing style would have been perfect for a striker like me. I’d have had a lot of fun playing under Sarri.”



“It’s a completely new world for me. I thought I knew everything about football but I was wrong. It’s a great experience, the staff is great and we work very well together.”

