Zorc confirms Guerreiro’s contract extension with Dortmund

14 September at 14:59
German giants Borussia Dortmund’s Sporting Director Michael Zorc has confirmed that the club and full-back Raphael Guerreiro have agreed a new contract in principle.

The Portuguese international is in the final year of his contract with Dortmund and it was reported earlier that he is in talks with the club over a three-year extension.

The 57-year-old Zorc confirmed the development by saying: "We continued to talk in recent weeks and found an agreement in principle between the club and the player for an extension until 2023.

