Zorc confirms Guerreiro’s contract extension with Dortmund

German giants Borussia Dortmund’s Sporting Director Michael Zorc has confirmed that the club and full-back Raphael Guerreiro have agreed a new contract in principle.The Portuguese international is in the final year of his contract with Dortmund and it was reported earlier that he is in talks with the club over a three-year extension.The 57-year-old Zorc confirmed the development by saying: "We continued to talk in recent weeks and found an agreement in principle between the club and the player for an extension until 2023.