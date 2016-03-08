Zurich vs. Napoli 1-3: Player Ratings, Callejon MOTM

Napoli took the lead in the 12th minute, when FC Zurich’s keeper failed to deal with a backpass, and lost the ball to Milik, who pulled it back for an easy tap-in for Insigne. Callejon made it two for Napoli in the 21st minute, after a lovely one-touch build-up gave Malcuit the chance to whip a fine cross into the near post, where the Spaniard was on hand to fire home from the edge of the six-yard box.

After a subdued start to the second half, Zielinski picked up a loose ball on the edge of the Zurich box before beating two defenders and slotting home past at the near post to make it 3-0. Nikola Maksimovic gave the Swiss side a glimmer of hope when he handled in the box, and Kololli duly converted the penalty.

Napoli took advantage of a lacklustre FC Zurich to take a commanding lead to the San Paolo next Thursday. In a one-sided contest, Napoli dominated the ball from start to finish and will feel a little aggrieved to have let Zurich back into the game with a late penalty.