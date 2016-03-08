Zvonimir Boban on Ronaldo vs Higuain: “CR7 is another level”

Zvonimir Boban, former Milan player and current Deputy Secretary of FIFA, as spoken to Sky microphones before the tonight match Milan-Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo is another level compared to Higuain, with all the respect for the Argentinian: they are a symbol of the difference between the two teams. Juventus are stronger. The match of tonight is close to the Milan-Juventus clashes I played, but it is not yet at those levels, we are still a bit below. In the Rossoneri's home the atmosphere has been compacted after so many storms, with Leonardo, Maldini and Gattuso going in another direction and we can see that a great Milan is coming back”.

Emanuele Giulianelli