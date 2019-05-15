Alexis Sanchez all'Inter in prestito: metà stipendio lo paga il Manchester United
Il Daily Mirror aggiunge che dai Red Devils sono in uscita sul mercato anche l'attaccante belga Romelu Lukaku (anch'egli nel mirino dell'Inter) e il centrocampista francese Paul Pogba, conteso da Real Madrid e Juventus che possono offrire in cambio Bale e Dybala. In entrata il Manchester United si è messo sulle tracce del centrocampista belga Youri Tielemans (in prestito al Leicester dal Monaco), del trequartista brasiliano Coutinho (ex Inter e Liverpool) del Barcellona e dell'attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho (ex Manchester City).
