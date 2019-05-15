MIRROR SPORT: We’ll pay you £12m NOT to play for us #tomorrowspaperstoday

monopolizza le prime pagine sportive dei tabloid britannici. In particolare Express, Mirror e Star dedicano un approfondimento sul futuro dell'attaccante cileno ex Arsenal, Barcellona e Udinese. Dato verso un ritorno in Italia all'. E non solo, infattiAl cambio attuale 12 milioni di sterline sono pari a 13,8 milioni di euro, circa 7 milioni di euro netti a stagione. Resta da vedere se per i nerazzurri Alexis Sanchez rappresenti soltanto un'alternativa di lusso al sogno Federico(Fiorentina), conteso dalla Juventus.Il Daily Mirror aggiunge che dai Red Devils sono in uscita sul mercato anche l'attaccante belga Romelue il centrocampista francese PaulIn entrata il Manchester United si è messo sulle tracce del centrocampista belga Youri(in prestito al Leicester dal Monaco), del trequartista brasiliano(ex Inter e Liverpool) del Barcellona e dell'attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jadon(ex Manchester City).