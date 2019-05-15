Alexis Sanchez monopolizza le prime pagine sportive dei tabloid britannici. In particolare Express, Mirror e Star dedicano un approfondimento sul futuro dell'attaccante cileno ex Arsenal, Barcellona e Udinese. Dato verso un ritorno in Italia all'Inter, pronta a ingaggiarlo con la formula del prestito. E non solo, infatti il Manchester United pagherebbe metà del suo stipendio: 12 dei 24 milioni di sterline lorde che guadagna in un anno. Al cambio attuale 12 milioni di sterline sono pari a 13,8 milioni di euro, circa 7 milioni di euro netti a stagione. Resta da vedere se per i nerazzurri Alexis Sanchez rappresenti soltanto un'alternativa di lusso al sogno Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), conteso dalla Juventus. 

Il Daily Mirror aggiunge che dai Red Devils sono in uscita sul mercato anche l'attaccante belga Romelu Lukaku (anch'egli nel mirino dell'Inter) e il centrocampista francese Paul Pogba, conteso da Real Madrid e Juventus che possono offrire in cambio Bale e Dybala. In entrata il Manchester United si è messo sulle tracce del centrocampista belga Youri Tielemans​ (in prestito al Leicester dal Monaco), del trequartista brasiliano Coutinho (ex Inter e Liverpool) del Barcellona e dell'attaccante inglese del Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho (ex Manchester City). 
 