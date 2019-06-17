Arsena, UFFICIALE: torna Ljungberg
Thank you for all the kind messages. Can’t wait to get the new season started and help give back to the club that gave me so much @arsenal— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) 17 giugno 2019
Thank you for all the kind messages. Can’t wait to get the new season started and help give back to the club that gave me so much @arsenal— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) 17 giugno 2019
Ricevi nel browser le notifiche della tua squadra preferita.
Personalizza la prima pagina di Calciomercato.com, per avere subito tutte le notizie che cerchi.
Ora che hai personalizzato la homepage, se vuoi, potrai ricevere la newsletter.
Ora che hai personalizzato la homepage, se vuoi, potrai ricevere la newsletter.
Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.