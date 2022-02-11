Arsenal, UFFICIALE il nuovo portiere: arriverà in estate
Commenta per primoL'Arsenal ha piazzato il primo rinforzo per la prossima stagione. Si tratta di Matt Turner, portiere del New England Revolution che arriverà in estate e sarà a disposizione dei Gunners dalla prossima stagione.
From going undrafted to signing for @Arsenal. The come up is real for @headdturnerr.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 11, 2022
The #USMNT keeper will join the Premier League side this summer. pic.twitter.com/T34UOvgP8n
