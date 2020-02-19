Atalanta-Valencia 4-1: il tabellino
Commenta per primoAtalanta-Valencia 4-1 (primo tempo 2-0)
Marcatori: 16' p.t. Hateboer (A), 42' pt. Ilicic (A), 12' s.t. Freuler (A), 18' s.t. Hateboer (A), 21' s.t. Cheryshev (V)
Assist: 16' p.t. Gomez (A), 42' p.t. Pasalic (A)
Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini, Toloi, Caldara (30' s.t. Zapata), Palomino, Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Pašalić (47' s.t. Tameze), Iličić, A. Gomez (36' s.t. Malinovskyi). All. Gasperini.
Valencia (4-4-2): Domenech, Wass, Diakhabi, Mangala, Gayà, Ferran, Parejo, Kondogbia, Soler, Maxi Gomez (28' s.t. Gameiro), Guedes (19' s.t. Cheryshev). All. Celades.
Arbitro: Michael Oliver (ENG).
Ammoniti: 34' s.t. Hateboer (A)
Commenta per primo