Barcellona-Borussia Dortmund LIVE, le formazioni ufficiali: out Gavi e Reyna, Szczesny e Emre Can dal 1'
LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI DI BARCELLONA-BORUSSIA DORTMUND
BARCELLONA (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski. All. Flick. BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Bensebaini, Emre Can, Anton, Ryerson; Nmecha, Chukwuemeka; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy. All. Kovac.
BARCELLONA-BORUSSIA DORTMUND: CANALE TV E DIRETTA STREAMING
Partita: Barcellona-Borussia Dortmund.
Data: mercoledì 9 aprile 2025.
Orario: 21.00.
Canale TV: Amazon Prime Video.
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.