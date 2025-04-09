Calciomercato.com

    Barcellona-Borussia Dortmund LIVE, le formazioni ufficiali: out Gavi e Reyna, Szczesny e Emre Can dal 1'

    Barcellona-Borussia Dortmund è gara valevole per l'andata dei quarti di finale in Champions League. All'Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys arbitra il norvegese Espen Eskas, assistito dai connazionali Jan Erik Engan e Isaak Elias Bashevkin con Rohit Saggi quarto uomo, gli olandesi Dennis Higler e Clay Ruperti al Var. Chi passa il turno in semifinale trova la vincente della sfida tra Bayern Monaco e Inter. 

    LE FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI DI BARCELLONA-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 
    BARCELLONA (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Inigo Martinez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski. All. Flick. 
    BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Bensebaini, Emre Can, Anton, Ryerson; Nmecha, Chukwuemeka; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy. All. Kovac. 


    Partita: Barcellona-Borussia Dortmund. 
    Data: mercoledì 9 aprile 2025. 
    Orario: 21.00. 
    Canale TV: Amazon Prime Video. 
    Streaming: Amazon Prime Video. 

