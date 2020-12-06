Barcellona, UFFICIALE: infortunio per Dembélé, salta la Juve
1Ousmane Dembélé salterà la sfida di Champions League con la Juventus, decisiva per il primato del gruppo G: come riferisce il Barcellona, contro il Cadice l'esterno francese ha riportato un'elongazione alla coscia destra, che non lo renderà disponibile alla convocazione.
MEDICAL COMMUNIQUE | Dembélé— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 6, 2020
Tests carried out have shown that the French player has an elongation in the hamstrings of the right thigh
All the details:https://t.co/skzzAnYPZI pic.twitter.com/M6wnQRkydf
fragile come un cristallo di Boemia
