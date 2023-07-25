Commenta per primo
Alexander Nübel trova una nuova sistemazione. Il portiere ha firmato per lo Stoccarda. Anche stavolta si tratta di un trasferimento in prestito dal Bayern Monaco.

DUE ANNI AL MONACO -  Nübel, 26 anni, ha speso le ultime due stagioni nel Principato di Monaco per poter giocare con continuità. Rientrato in estate al Bayern, si è ritrovato nuovamente chiuso, non solo da Manuel Neuer ma anche da Yann Sommer. Il suo nuovo trasferimento è dato dalla necessità di giocare titolare. Queste le sue prime dichiarazioni: "Sono molto felice di essere allo Stoccarda e di tornare in Bundesliga".