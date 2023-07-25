Herzlich willkommen in Cannstatt, Alex!

Der #VfB und der FC Bayern haben sich auf eine einjährige Leihe von Alexander #Nübel verständigt. Der 26-jährige Torhüter wechselt mit sofortiger Wirkung von der Isar an den Neckar.

Zur Meldung https://t.co/a74L9irM9M pic.twitter.com/ZDYe6NB50x — VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) July 25, 2023

Nübel, 26 anni, ha speso le ultime due stagioni nel Principato di Monaco per poter giocare con continuità. Rientrato in estate al Bayern, si è ritrovato nuovamente chiuso, non solo da Manuel Neuer ma anche da Yann Sommer. Il suo nuovo trasferimento è dato dalla necessità di giocare titolare.