Bochum, UFFICIALE: esonerato Reis, squadra affidata a Butscher
Thomas Reis paga gli zero punti conquistati dal Bochum nelle prime cinque giornate di Bundesliga: esonerato il tecnico, squadra affidata all'allenatore dell'Under 19 Heiko Butscher.
#meinVfL stellt Thomas #Reis frei— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848eV) September 12, 2022
Der VfL Bochum 1848 hat Cheftrainer Thomas Reis und Co-Trainer Markus #Gellhaus von ihren Aufgaben entbunden. pic.twitter.com/gSwn3ZEUPB
