Bologna – Cremonese: 1-1 (primo tempo 0-0)



Marcatori: 5’ st rig. Okereke (C), 10’ pt aut. Chiriches (C).



BOLOGNA (4-3-3): Skorupski; Posch, Soumaoro, Lucumì, Lykogiannis (34’ st Cambiaso); Dominguez (34’ st Schouten), Moro, Ferguson; Orsolini, Barrow (dal 1’ st Zirkzee), Soriano. All. Thiago Motta



CREMONESE (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Ferrari, Chiriches, Vasquez; Sernicola, Pickel, Castagnetti (16’ st Benassi), Meitè, Valeri (26’ st Buonaiuto); Okereke (45’ st Tsadjout), Ciofani (16’ st Afena-Gyan). All. Ballardini



Arbitro: Marchetti di Ostia.



Ammoniti: 24’ pt Chiriches (C), 23’ st Soumaoro (B), 37’ st Skorupski (B), 39’ st Pickel (C), 41’ Vazquez (C), 42’ st Carnesecchi (C), 45’ st Buonaiuto (C).