Bologna-Genoa 1-1: il tabellino
Bologna – Genoa 1-1 (primo tempo 0-1)
Marcatori: 20’ pt Gudmundsson (G), 50’ st De Silvestri (B).
Assist: 50’ st Saelemaekers (B).
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Posch (42’ st De Silvestri), Lucumi, Calafiori, Lykogiannis (9’ st Kristiansen); Moro (9’ st Aebischer), Freuler; Orsolini, Fabbian, Urbanski (9’ st Saelemaekers); Zirkzee.
GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Vogliacco, Vasquez (39’ st Matturro); Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Malinovski, Messias (32’ st Haps); Ekuban (24’ st Retegui), Gudmundsson.
Arbitro: Colombo di Como.
Ammoniti: 19’ pt Posch (B), 40’ pt Vasquez (G), 26’ st Retegui (G), 34’ st Sabelli (G), 43’ st Zirkzee (B), 52’ st Kristiansen (B).
Marcatori: 20’ pt Gudmundsson (G), 50’ st De Silvestri (B).
Assist: 50’ st Saelemaekers (B).
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; Posch (42’ st De Silvestri), Lucumi, Calafiori, Lykogiannis (9’ st Kristiansen); Moro (9’ st Aebischer), Freuler; Orsolini, Fabbian, Urbanski (9’ st Saelemaekers); Zirkzee.
GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Dragusin, Vogliacco, Vasquez (39’ st Matturro); Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Malinovski, Messias (32’ st Haps); Ekuban (24’ st Retegui), Gudmundsson.
Arbitro: Colombo di Como.
Ammoniti: 19’ pt Posch (B), 40’ pt Vasquez (G), 26’ st Retegui (G), 34’ st Sabelli (G), 43’ st Zirkzee (B), 52’ st Kristiansen (B).