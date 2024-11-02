Simone Gervasio
Bologna-Lecce 1-0, il tabellino
Marcatore: Orsolini (B) 40’ st
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Ravaglia; De Silvestri (Posch dal 37’ st), Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler (Ferguson dal 37’ st), Moro (Urbanski dal 12’ st); Orsolini, Odgaard (Dallinga dal 12’ st), Ndoye; Castro (Fabbian dal 22’ st). All.: Italiano
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Guilbert (Pelmard dall’11’ st), Gaspar, Baschirotto, Gallo; Rafia (Pierret dal 31’ st), Ramadani, Dorgu; Pierotti, Krstovic, Banda (Coulibaly dall’11’ st). All.: Gotti
Arbitro: Collu
Ammoniti: Urbanski (B) 21’ st, Pelmard (L) 26’, Ndoye (B) 28’ st, Gaspar (L) 43' st Recuperi: 1’ più 3’