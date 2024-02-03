Bologna-Sassuolo 4-2: il tabellino
Bologna – Sassuolo: 4-2 (primo tempo 1-2)
Marcatori: 13’ pt Thorstvedt (S), 24’ st Zirkzee (B), 34’ pt Volpato (S), 28’ st Fabbian (B), 38’ st Ferguson (B), 42’ st Saelemaekers (B).
Assist: 34’ pt Lauriente (S), 28’ st Kristiansen (B), 38’ st Zirkzee (B).
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen (37’ st Lykogiannis); Aebischer (13’ st Orsolini), Freuler; Fabbian (37’ st Moro), Ferguson, Urbanski (13’ st Saelemaekers); Zirkzee. All.: Thiago Motta.
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Pedersen, Erlic (37’ Tressoldi), Viti, Doig; Lipani (14’ st Boloca), Thorstvedt; Volpato (14’ st Ceide), Bajrami (23’ st Racic), Lauriente; Pinamonti (36’ st Mulattieri). All.: Dionisi.
Ammoniti: 46’ pt Thorstvedt (S), 10’ st Aebischer (B), 40’ st Boloca (S), 48’ st Doig (S).
