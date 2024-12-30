Getty Images
Bologna-Verona 2-3, il tabellino
Marcatori: Dominguez (B) 20’, Sarr (V) 38’, Tengstedt 47’ pt; Dominguez (B) 14’ st, aut. Castro (B) 43’ st
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Holm (dal 44’ st De Silvestri), Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda; Freuler, Pobega; Odgaard (dal 44’ st Orsolini), Fabbian (dal 44’ st Dallinga), Dominguez (dal 35’ st Ndoye); Castro. All.: Italiano
VERONA (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Dawidowicz (dal 14’ st Magnani), Coppola, Ghilardi; Tchatchoua, Serdar, Duda, Lazovic (dal 30’ pt Bradaric); Suslov (dal 14’ st Belayhane); Tengstedt (dal 25’ st Livramento), Sarr (dal 25’ st Mosquera). All.: Zanetti Arbitro: Ayroldi
Espulso: Pobega (B) al 7’ st. Ammoniti: Dawidowicz (V) 43’ pt, Suslov (V) 10’ st, Coppola (V) 12’ st, Ghilardi (V) 18’ st, Tchatchoua (V) 23’ st, Castro (B) 40’ st, Lucumi (B) 42’ st. Recuperi: 2’ più 5’.