Calciomercato.com

    • Champions League, dai playoff alla finale: il tabellone completo

    Champions League, dai playoff alla finale: il tabellone completo

    Mancano ormai 24 ore e poi avrà il via l’ultima decisiva giornata della fase campionato della Champions League, turno fondamentale per capire quali saranno le squadre che passeranno direttamente agli ottavi di finale, quali club dovranno fronteggiarsi nei playoff e quali formazioni saranno, invece, definitivamente, eliminate dalla massima competizione europea.

    In attesa delle ultime sfide, ecco tutto il tabellone della fase a eliminazione diretta.

    IL FUNZIONAMENTO DEGLI INCROCI DEI PLAYOFF E DEI SORTEGGI

    I PLAYOFF -

    1. 15/16 – 17-18
    2. 9/10 – 23/24
    3. 11/12 – 21-22
    4. 13/14 – 29/20

    5. 14/13 – 20/19
    6. 12/11 – 22-21
    7. 10/9 – 24-23
    8. 15/16 - 18/17

    GLI OTTAVI -

    1. 1/2 - Vincente playoff 1
    2. 8/7 – Vincente playoff 2
    3. 5/6 – Vincente playoff 3
    4. 4/3 – Vincente playoff 4

    5. 3/4 – Vincente playoff 5
    6. 6/5 – Vincente playoff 6
    7. 7/8 -Vincente playoff 7
    8. 2/1 – Vincente playoff 8

    QUARTI DI FINALE -

    1. Vincente OF1 – Vincente OF2
    2. Vincente OF3 – Vincente OF4

    3. Vincente OF5 – Vincente OF6
    4. Vincente OF7 – Vincente OF8

    SEMIFINALI -

    1. Vincente QF1 – Vincente QF2

    2. Vincente QF3 – Vincente QF4

    FINALE -

    Vincente SF1 – Vincente SF2

    Altre Notizie