Champions League, il calendario delle partite con date e orari dei playoff
Queste le partite di andata:
martedì 11 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Brest-PSG
martedì 11 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Juventus-PSV Eindhoven
martedì 11 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Manchester City-Real Madrid martedì 11 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Sporting Lisbona-Borussia Dortmund
mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Club Brugge-Atalanta
mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Monaco-Benfica
mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Celtic-Bayern Monaco
mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Feyenoord-Milan
Queste le partite di ritorno:
martedì 18 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Milan-Feyenoord
martedì 18 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Atalanta-Club Brugge
martedì 18 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Bayern Monaco-Celtic
martedì 18 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Benfica-Monaco mercoledì 19 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Borussia Dortmund-Sporting Lisbona
mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – PSG-Brest
mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – PSV Eindhoven-Juventus
mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Real Madrid-Manchester City