Calciomercato.com

    • Champions League, il calendario delle partite con date e orari dei playoff

    Champions League, il calendario delle partite con date e orari dei playoff

    L'urna di Nyon ha determinato i playoff della seconda fase della Champions League 2024/2025. Evitato il derby italiano: la Juventus pesca il PSV, per il Milan c'è il Feyenoord. L'Atalanta sfiderà i belgi del Bruges. Le gare d'andata l'11 e 12 febbraio, il ritorno una settimana dopo (18 e 19 febbraio). La UEFA ha comunicato nello specifico anche gli orari e la ripartizione delle gare.

    Queste le partite di andata:

    martedì 11 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Brest-PSG
    martedì 11 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Juventus-PSV Eindhoven
    martedì 11 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Manchester City-Real Madrid
    martedì 11 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Sporting Lisbona-Borussia Dortmund
    mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Club Brugge-Atalanta
    mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Monaco-Benfica
    mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Celtic-Bayern Monaco
    mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Feyenoord-Milan

    Queste le partite di ritorno:

    martedì 18 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Milan-Feyenoord
    martedì 18 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Atalanta-Club Brugge
    martedì 18 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Bayern Monaco-Celtic
    martedì 18 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Benfica-Monaco
    mercoledì 19 febbraio, ore 18.45 – Borussia Dortmund-Sporting Lisbona
    mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – PSG-Brest
    mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – PSV Eindhoven-Juventus
    mercoledì 12 febbraio, ore 21.00 – Real Madrid-Manchester City
     

    Altre Notizie