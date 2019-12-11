Sesta e ultima giornata di Champions League con due formazioni italiane in campo. Alle 18.55 l'Atalanta tenta l'impresa contro lo Shakhtar Donetsk, mentre alle 21 la Juve affronta il Bayer Leverkusen. Calciomercato.com vi offre la moviola LIVE delle due partite.



FC Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Atalanta BC (ITA)

Arbitro: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Assistant Referee 1: Thorsten Schiffner (GER)

Assistant Referee 2: Marco Achmüller (GER)

Fourth Official: Robert Schröder (GER)

Video Assistant Referee: Sascha Stegemann (GER)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Marco Fritz (GER)

UEFA Referee Observer: Sándor Piller (HUN)

UEFA Delegate: Jan Willem Van Dop (NED)



15' Gol annullato allo Shakhtar: Teté,che poi metterà il cross da cui scaturisce il gol di Kovalenko, parte in fuorigioco. Palomino lo tiene in linea.





Bayer 04 Leverkusen (GER) - Juventus (ITA)

Arbitro: Benoît Bastien (FRA)

Assistant Referee 1: Hicham Zakrani (FRA)

Assistant Referee 2: Frédéric Haquette (FRA)

Fourth Official: Karim Abed (FRA)

Video Assistant Referee: Ruddy Buquet (FRA)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Amaury Delerue (FRA)

UEFA Referee Observer: Kyros Vassaras (GRE)

UEFA Delegate: David Pugh (ENG)