Dopo qualche ora dai sorteggi di Montecarlo, la Uefa ha reso noti i giorni e gli orari della gare dei gironi di Champions League. Ecco il programma per le italiane:

JUVE: 
19 settembre
Valencia-Juventus ore 21

2 ottobre
Juventus-Young Boys ore 18.55

23 ottobre
Manchester United-Juventus ore 21

7 novembre
Juventus-Manchester United ore 21

27 novembre
Juventus-Valencia ore 21

12 dicembre
Young Boys-Juventus ore 21


INTER:
1^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs Tottenham - Martedì 18 settembre, ore 18.55

2^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
PSV Eindhoven vs INTER - Mercoledì 3 ottobre, ore 21.00

3^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
Barcellona vs INTER - Mercoledì 24 ottobre, ore 21.00

4^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs Barcellona - Martedì 6 novembre, ore 21.00

5^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
Tottenham vs INTER - Mercoledì 28 novembre, ore 21.00

6^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs PSV Eindhoven - Martedì 11 dicembre, ore 21.00


ROMA:
1ª giornata: Real Madrid-Roma mercoledì 19 settembre ore 21:00
2ª giornata: Roma-Viktoria Plzen martedì 2 ottobre ore 21:00
3ª giornata: Roma-CSKA Mosca martedì 23 ottobre ore 21:00
4ª giornata: CSKA Mosca-Roma mercoledì 7 novembre ore 18:55
5ª giornata: Roma-Real Madrid martedì 27 novembre ore 21:00
6ª giornata: Viktoria Plzen-Roma mercoledì 12 dicembre ore 18:55


NAPOLI:
Stella Rossa-Napoli il 18 settembre alle 21.00

Napoli-Liverpool il 3 ottobre alle 21.00

PSG-Napoli il 24 ottobre alle 21.00

Napoli-Psg il 6 novembre alle 21.00

Napoli-Stella Rossa il 28 novembre alle 21.00

Liverpool-Napoli l’11 dicembre alle 21.00