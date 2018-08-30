Dopo qualche ora dai sorteggi di Montecarlo, la Uefa ha reso noti i giorni e gli orari della gare dei gironi di Champions League. Ecco il programma per le italiane:



JUVE:

19 settembre

Valencia-Juventus ore 21



2 ottobre

Juventus-Young Boys ore 18.55



23 ottobre

Manchester United-Juventus ore 21



7 novembre

Juventus-Manchester United ore 21



27 novembre

Juventus-Valencia ore 21



12 dicembre

Young Boys-Juventus ore 21





INTER:

1^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

INTER vs Tottenham - Martedì 18 settembre, ore 18.55



2^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

PSV Eindhoven vs INTER - Mercoledì 3 ottobre, ore 21.00



3^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

Barcellona vs INTER - Mercoledì 24 ottobre, ore 21.00



4^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

INTER vs Barcellona - Martedì 6 novembre, ore 21.00



5^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

Tottenham vs INTER - Mercoledì 28 novembre, ore 21.00



6^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B

INTER vs PSV Eindhoven - Martedì 11 dicembre, ore 21.00





ROMA:

1ª giornata: Real Madrid-Roma mercoledì 19 settembre ore 21:00

2ª giornata: Roma-Viktoria Plzen martedì 2 ottobre ore 21:00

3ª giornata: Roma-CSKA Mosca martedì 23 ottobre ore 21:00

4ª giornata: CSKA Mosca-Roma mercoledì 7 novembre ore 18:55

5ª giornata: Roma-Real Madrid martedì 27 novembre ore 21:00

6ª giornata: Viktoria Plzen-Roma mercoledì 12 dicembre ore 18:55





NAPOLI:

Stella Rossa-Napoli il 18 settembre alle 21.00



Napoli-Liverpool il 3 ottobre alle 21.00



PSG-Napoli il 24 ottobre alle 21.00



Napoli-Psg il 6 novembre alle 21.00



Napoli-Stella Rossa il 28 novembre alle 21.00



Liverpool-Napoli l’11 dicembre alle 21.00

