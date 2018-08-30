Champions League: tutte le date e gli orari di Juve, Inter, Roma e Napoli
JUVE:
19 settembre
Valencia-Juventus ore 21
2 ottobre
Juventus-Young Boys ore 18.55
23 ottobre
Manchester United-Juventus ore 21
7 novembre
Juventus-Manchester United ore 21
27 novembre
Juventus-Valencia ore 21
12 dicembre
Young Boys-Juventus ore 21
INTER:
1^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs Tottenham - Martedì 18 settembre, ore 18.55
2^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
PSV Eindhoven vs INTER - Mercoledì 3 ottobre, ore 21.00
3^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
Barcellona vs INTER - Mercoledì 24 ottobre, ore 21.00
4^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs Barcellona - Martedì 6 novembre, ore 21.00
5^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
Tottenham vs INTER - Mercoledì 28 novembre, ore 21.00
6^ GIORNATA | GRUPPO B
INTER vs PSV Eindhoven - Martedì 11 dicembre, ore 21.00
ROMA:
1ª giornata: Real Madrid-Roma mercoledì 19 settembre ore 21:00
2ª giornata: Roma-Viktoria Plzen martedì 2 ottobre ore 21:00
3ª giornata: Roma-CSKA Mosca martedì 23 ottobre ore 21:00
4ª giornata: CSKA Mosca-Roma mercoledì 7 novembre ore 18:55
5ª giornata: Roma-Real Madrid martedì 27 novembre ore 21:00
6ª giornata: Viktoria Plzen-Roma mercoledì 12 dicembre ore 18:55
NAPOLI:
Stella Rossa-Napoli il 18 settembre alle 21.00
Napoli-Liverpool il 3 ottobre alle 21.00
PSG-Napoli il 24 ottobre alle 21.00
Napoli-Psg il 6 novembre alle 21.00
Napoli-Stella Rossa il 28 novembre alle 21.00
Liverpool-Napoli l’11 dicembre alle 21.00