Chelsea, UFFICIALE l'acquisto di Cucurella
1Il Chelsea, attraverso i propri canali social, ha ufficializzato l'arrivo del nuovo acquisto Marc Cucurella, strappato alla concorrenza del Manchester City. L'esterno sinistro arriva dal Brighton.
CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022
Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella.
60 milioni??? Già l’ho scritto in un altro articolo, se questo vale 60, theo hernandez ne vale 250
1