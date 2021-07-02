Chelsea, UFFICIALE: un centrocampista lascia i Blues in prestito
Commenta per primoIl Chelsea ha annunciato ufficialmente il prestito di Billy Gilmour al neopromosso Norwich City. Il talentuoso centrocampista scozzese si trasferisce per fare esperienza, dato che il reparto è affollato e Tuchel non ci ha puntato in questi mesi.
Billy Gilmour will spend the 2021/22 season on loan in the Premier League with Norwich City.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 2, 2021
Good luck, @billygilmourrr!
