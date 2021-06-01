Convocati Galles: Bale e Ramsey guidano la spedizione per l'Europeo
Questi i convocati del Galles per l'Europeo:
Portieri: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).
Difensori: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Joe Rodon (Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Connor Roberts (Swansea).
Centrocampisti: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).
Attaccanti: Daniel James (Manchester United), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) Tom Lawrence (Derby County).
