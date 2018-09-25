Coppa di Lega inglese: City agli ottavi. Clamoroso a Manchester: United eliminato dal Derby di Lampard!
h. 20.45
Blackpool-QPR 2-0
28' Gnanduillet (B), 90' Spearing (B)
Bournemouth-Blackburn 3-2
14' Stanislas (Bo), 59' Ibe (Bo), 64' Conway (Bl), 73' Armstrong (Bl), 90+4' Wilson (Bo)
Burton-Burnley 2-1
40' Long (By), 62' Boyce (Bn), 83' Allen (Bn)
Millwall-Fulham 1-3
7' Bryan (F), 52' de la Torre (F), 61' Elliott (M), 68' Christie (F)
Oxford United-Manchester City 0-3
37' Gabriel Jesus (MC), 79' Mahrez (MC), 90+3' Foden (MC)
Preston-Middlesbrough 2-3 d.c.r.
28' Robinson (P), 34' Fletcher (M), 66' Barkhuizen (P), 69' Tavernier (M)
Wolverhampton-Leicester 0-1 d.c.r.
Wycombe-Norwich 3-4
12' Rhodes (N), 14' Rhodes (N), 17' Cowan-Hall (W), 41' Trybull (N), 51' Rhodes (N), 61' rigore Saunders (W), 75' McCarthy (W)
Manchester United-Derby County 2-3 d.c.r.
3' Mata (MU), 60' Wilson (DC), 86' Marriott (DC), 90+5' Fellaini (MU)
West Brom-Crystal Palace 0-3
7' Townsend (CP), 76' van Aanholt (CP), 82' Townsend (CP)
