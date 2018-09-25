Niente Premier League, ma il calcio inglese torna in campo con i sedicesimi di finale della Carabao Cup, la Coppa di Lega. Il City di Guardiola passa senza problemi agli ottavi, il Leicester supera ai rigori il Wolverhampton. All'Old Trafford si consuma la tragedia: il Manchester United senza Pogba si fa rimontare dal Derby County di Lampard e va anche sotto (complice anche l'espulsione del portiere Romero), la rete di Fellaini al 95' trascina la sfida ai rigori ma i Red Devils cadono all'ottavo giro. United fuori ai sedicesimi, tornano le ombre su Mourinho.

h. 20.45

Blackpool-QPR 2-0
28' Gnanduillet (B), 90' Spearing (B)

Bournemouth-Blackburn 3-2
14' Stanislas (Bo), 59' Ibe (Bo), 64' Conway (Bl), 73' Armstrong (Bl), 90+4' Wilson (Bo)

Burton-Burnley 2-1
40' Long (By), 62' Boyce (Bn), 83' Allen (Bn)

Millwall-Fulham 1-3
7' Bryan (F), 52' de la Torre (F), 61' Elliott (M), 68' Christie (F)

Oxford United-Manchester City 0-3
37' Gabriel Jesus (MC), 79' Mahrez (MC), 90+3' Foden (MC)

Preston-Middlesbrough 2-3 d.c.r.
28' Robinson (P), 34' Fletcher (M), 66' Barkhuizen (P), 69' Tavernier (M)

Wolverhampton-Leicester 0-1 d.c.r.

Wycombe-Norwich 3-4
12' Rhodes (N), 14' Rhodes (N), 17' Cowan-Hall (W), 41' Trybull (N), 51' Rhodes (N), 61' rigore Saunders (W), 75' McCarthy (W)

Manchester United-Derby County 2-3 d.c.r.
3' Mata (MU), 60' Wilson (DC), 86' Marriott (DC), 90+5' Fellaini (MU)

West Brom-Crystal Palace 0-3
7' Townsend (CP), 76' van Aanholt (CP), 82' Townsend (CP)