Attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo ha dato ufficialmente il via alla sua stagione, indicando la strada alla Juventus per provare a tornare sul tetto d'Europa e non solo. Il portoghese ha suonato la carica verso la nuova annata con Andrea Pirlo sulla panchina dei bianconeri.
Questo il post pubblicato da CR7: "​Mentre mi sto preparando per la mia terza stagione da bianconero, il mio spirito e la mia ambizione sono più alti che mai. Obiettivi. Vittorie. Impegno. Dedizione. Professionalità. Con tutte le mie forze e con il prezioso aiuto dei miei compagni e di tutto lo staff bianconero, lavoriamo ancora una volta per conquistare l’Italia, l’Europa e il Mondo! Superare record. Superando gli ostacoli. Vincere titoli e raggiungere obiettivi personali. Per fare di più e meglio ancora e ancora. Per arrivare più in alto e per avere successo in tutte le sfide che potrebbero presentarci. Rendere ogni anno un’avventura migliore di quella precedente e vincere tutto per i nostri fan e sostenitori. Essere portatori di questa passione straordinaria e unica che è la Juventus, e tener fede alla sua storia, elevando il nostro nome, i nostri valori e i nostri standard il più in alto possibile. Siamo la Juventus! Siamo i campioni! Siamo tornati e più forti che mai! Contiamo su di te! Tutti insieme!".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine!

