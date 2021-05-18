Crystal Palace, UFFICIALE l'addio di Roy Hodgson a fine stagione. Ora Lampard?
Commenta per primoTramite un comunicato ufficiale, il Crystal Palace ha annunciato che Roy Hodgson lascerà il club dopo 4 anni al termine della stagione. In pole, per sostituirlo, c'è ora Frank Lampard.
After nearly four years of managing his boyhood club, Roy Hodgson will be stepping down as our manager at the end of this season.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 18, 2021
Thank you for everything, Roy
Commenta per primo