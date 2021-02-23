Dalla Cina: Zhang cede lo Jiangsu, situazione sportiva 'preoccupante'. E il club toglie il nome 'Suning'
DOPPIA CESSIONE - Una situazione che si presenta simile per l'altro club di proprietà della famiglia Zhang, lo Jiangsu, vincitore del campionato nella scorsa stagione. Come rivela Titan Sport, infatti, Zhang - che non vuole abbandonare la squadra - è alla ricerca di acquirenti e sta valutando anche una compartecipazione con altri partner. Diverse società - si legge - hanno fatto sondaggi per l'acquisto, ma sin qui nessuna operazione è arrivata alla conclusione.
The situation of Jiangsu FC(formerly Suning), the CSL title-holder, is worrying. 10 days after the spring festival, the pre-season training camp has not resumed yet and players have no idea when it would resume. Their 1st match of the season is the CFA Super Cup(proposed Apr 1st) pic.twitter.com/E79qT7OrcN— Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) February 23, 2021