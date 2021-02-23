27
"Dobbiamo essere concentrati sul nostro campo di battaglia principale, iniziare a ridurre, ridisegnare la linea di battaglia. ​Ci concentreremo risolutamente sul settore della vendita al dettaglio, dovremo chiudere e ridurre le nostre attività irrilevanti per l'industria della vendita al dettaglio senza esitazione". Non si era nascosto, nei giorni scorsi, Zhang Jindong, proprietario dell'Inter e padre di Steven, presidente del club. Lo stop imposto dal governo di Pechino ha costretto Suning a tagliare i rubinetti, riducendo in maniera netta gli investimenti per l'Inter.

DOPPIA CESSIONE - Una situazione che si presenta simile per l'altro club di proprietà della famiglia Zhang, lo Jiangsu, vincitore del campionato nella scorsa stagione. Come rivela Titan Sport, infatti, Zhang - che non vuole abbandonare la squadra - è alla ricerca di acquirenti e sta valutando anche una compartecipazione con altri partner. Diverse società - si legge - hanno fatto sondaggi per l'acquisto, ma sin qui nessuna operazione è arrivata alla conclusione. 
INCERTEZZA - A livello sportivo, intanto, il club attende novità. Perché il primo di aprile è in programma la prima sfida stagionale, la Supercoppa nazionale, ma non vi sono ancora news sull'inizio del ritiro. ​I giocatori del Suning FC (che intanto ha cambiato nome, togliendo Suning) "non hanno idea" di quando riprenderà la stagione: una situazione che Titan Sport definisce "preoccupante". Possibile, inoltre, il cambio di città, con l'allontanamento da Nanchino. 
 

 