Alessandroo, leggenda della, fa una giocata da fuoriclasse fuori dal campo. L’ex numero 10 bianconero ha consegnato il cibo del suo ristorante alle persone più bisognose e più in difficoltà della città di Los Angeles: “La grandezza di una comunità è misurata dalle azioni compassionevoli dei suoi membri” le parole postate su Instagram dal fu Pinturicchio. “E' un onore portare sorrisi calorosi e cibo caldo dove serve di più. Qui a Los Angeles il St. Joseph Center lavora duramente per dare case in maniera permanente a persone senza fissa dimora e con alloggi insicuri”.