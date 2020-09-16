Del Piero, grande giocata fuori dal campo: consegna cibo alle famiglie bisognose
"The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members." – Coretta Scott King It's an honor to bring warm smiles and hot food where they are most needed. Here in #LosAngeles, @stjosephctr works hard to permanently house our homeless and housing insecure neighbors. . . . #ADP10 #n10losangeles #kindness #community #volunteer #donations #losangeles #la #supportlocal #homelessness #FoodPantry #GiveHope #Donate #sjcla