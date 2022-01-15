Dumfries, il PSV scrive all'Inter: 'Vi state divertendo? Guardate cosa ha fatto un po' di tempo fa' VIDEO
2Con un tweet molto simpatico, l'ex squadra di Denzel Dumfries, il PSV, ha chiesto all'Inter se si sta godendo le prestazioni dell'esterno olandese.
Yo @Inter, are you enjoying @DenzelJMD2?— PSV (@PSV) January 15, 2022
This is what he did against FC Groningen some time ago #GROPSV pic.twitter.com/JKSuWIicMI
Comunque sono stati carini quelli del psv a chiederci come stesse Dumfries all'Inter che dire abbiamo fatto un buon affare e siamo in ottimi rapporti con la società olandese . AMALA
2