Europei, pre-convocati Inghilterra: c'è Foden, out Maddison, Bamford e Dier. I 33 di Southgate
2Sono 33 i convocati provvisori di Gareth Southgate verso gli Europei. In attesa dei 26 ufficiali, l'Inghilterra ha reso nota la lista dei giocatori per il ritiro pre-torneo. Di seguito i convocati:
PORTIERI: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (WBA), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield)
DIFENSORI: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)
CENTROCAMPISTI: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jessie Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
ATTACCANTI: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).
Con un buon portiere e una buona coppia di centrali di difesa vincerebbero l'europeo a mani basse
