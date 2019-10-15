Evra a Ronaldo: 'Wow, non cambiare mai' FOTO
Commenta per primo"Congratulazioni fratello! 700 gol, wow. Continua a essere te stesso anche se hai 5 Pallone d'Oro anziché 7. Come il tuo numero magico, non cambiare mai", così Patrice Evra ha regalato un messaggio meraviglioso all'amico Cristiano Ronaldo, oggi alla Juventus, in ricordo dei tempi passati insieme al Manchester United. Evra, che in bianconero ha giocato nel passato recente, resta molto legato sia al fenomeno portoghese che alla Juventus, che spesso ricorda sui propri social.
Congratulations bro @Cristiano ! 700 goals wow. You just keep being yourself even if you have 5 golden balls instead of 7.. like your magic number never change #ILoveThisGame #Cristiano pic.twitter.com/kEBrXZY0TQ— Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 15, 2019
