Evra svela i messaggi di Ronaldo prima dell'Atletico: 'Passeremo noi, in casa li schiantiamo!'
Behind the scenes... these are messages between me and @cristiano 5 days before the massive comeback!!! This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world we should thank cricri mummy and daddy and of course god for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player. Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !!! Soo please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you ...enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus #finoalafine #world #bestplayer
Carica Juve per l'Atletico: 'Alcune notti realizzano i sogni...' FOTO
Con un post pubblicato sul proprio profilo instagram la Juventus ha provato a caricare l'ambiente in vista della sfida di questa sera di Champions League contro l'Atletico Madrid pubblicando un post in cui Ronaldo, in chiaroscuro, viene...
Jenny, l'ex escort di Rooney e Balotelli, incanta il web dopo Ex On The Beach
Il suo nome è Jenny Thompson ed è passata agli onori della cronaca per tanti intrecci con il mondo del calcio. In passato ha fatto tanto scalpore quando di fatto ha svelato tutti i dettagli delle sue notti, a pagamento, con Wayne...