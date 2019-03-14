Patrice Evra svela un retroscena interessante sulla rimonta della Juventus contro l'Atletico Madrid di martedì sera. In un post pubblicato su Instagram, l'ex difensore ha pubblicato uno scambio di messaggi avvenuto tra lui e Cristiano Ronaldo cinque giorni prima della sfida dell'Allianz Stadium: "Conto su di te per il ritorno! Non ho mai dubitato di te, la gente mi uccide se tu o la Juve perdete", il messaggio del francese. "Lo so, ma passeremo. In casa li schiantiamo", la riscposta convinta di CR7.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Behind the scenes... these are messages between me and @cristiano 5 days before the massive comeback!!! This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world we should thank cricri mummy and daddy and of course god for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player. Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !!! Soo please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you ...enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus #finoalafine #world #bestplayer

