Con un tweet sul proprio profilo ufficiale, il centrocampista australiano Tim Cahill ha annunciato il suo ritiro definitivo da calciatore, all'età di 39 anni e dopo 23 di carriera. Dopo aver indossato le maglie di Milwall, Everton e New York Red Bulls, tra le altre, Cahill ha concluso la propria avventura in India tra le fila del Jamshedpur FC.





The most powerful thing is chasing your dreams,as a kid all I ever wanted to be was a footballer. It's been amazing to have played the game I love professionally for 23 years.I want to say thank you to everyone that was a part of this journey.Time to retire and more family time. pic.twitter.com/bLNMa8xwwd