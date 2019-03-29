Con un tweet sul proprio profilo ufficiale, il centrocampista australiano Tim Cahill ha annunciato il suo ritiro definitivo da calciatore, all'età di 39 anni e dopo 23 di carriera. Dopo aver indossato le maglie di Milwall, Everton e New York Red Bulls, tra le altre, Cahill ha concluso la propria avventura in India tra le fila del Jamshedpur FC.

 