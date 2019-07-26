Micah Richards si ritira: il difensore si deve arrendere alle proprie problematiche condizioni fisiche, lasciando il calcio a soli 31 anni. Classe 1988 cresciuto ed esploso nel Manchester City, ha deciso di appendere gli scarpini al chiodo in seguito all'impossibilità di scendere in campo: dopo essere passato anche dall'Italia, nella Fiorentina, l'inglese non giocava una gara ufficiale da ottobre 2016.