    FC 25, al via le votazioni per il Premier League Team of the Season: i 40 candidati

    Quali sono i migliori giocatori della stagione in Premier League? E' l'ora di deciderlo su EA FC 25. Prendono il via le votazioni per il Premier League Team Of The Season (TOTS), che celebra i migliori interpreti della stagione 2024/25.

    Dal 16 al 21 aprile i tifosi potranno votare scegliendo da una lista di 40 candidati per formare l'undici finale, schierato in un 4-3-3. La squadra sarà poi disponibile su FC 25 e FC Mobile.

    Di seguito i 40 candidati divisi per ruolo.

    PORTIERI

    Matz Sels - Nottingham Forest
    David Raya - Arsenal
    Jordan Pickford - Everton
    Alisson Becker - Liverpool
    Dean Henderson - Crystal Palace

    DIFENSORI

    Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
    Gabriel Magalhaes - Arsenal
    Antonee Robinson - Fulham
    Nikola Milenkovic - Nottingham Forest
    William Saliba - Arsenal
    Murillo - Nottingham Forest
    Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
    Ibrahima Konaté - Liverpool
    Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth
    Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest

    CENTROCAMPISTI

    Cole Palmer - Chelsea
    Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool
    Matheus Cunha - Wolverhampton
    Mikkel Damsgaard - Brentford
    Moises Caicedo - Chelsea
    Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest
    Declan Rice - Arsenal
    Youri Tielemans - Aston Villa
    Justin Kluivert - Bournemouth
    Alex Iwobi - Fulham
    Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
    Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle
    Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool
    Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa
    Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest

    ATTACCANTI

    Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
    Alexander Isak - Newcastle
    Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest
    Erling Haaland - Manchester City
    Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford
    Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
    Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
    Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace
    Heung-min Son - Tottenham
    Yoane Wissa - Brentford

