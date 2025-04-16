Getty Images
FC 25, al via le votazioni per il Premier League Team of the Season: i 40 candidati
Dal 16 al 21 aprile i tifosi potranno votare scegliendo da una lista di 40 candidati per formare l'undici finale, schierato in un 4-3-3. La squadra sarà poi disponibile su FC 25 e FC Mobile.
Di seguito i 40 candidati divisi per ruolo.
PORTIERI
Matz Sels - Nottingham Forest
David Raya - Arsenal
Jordan Pickford - Everton
Alisson Becker - Liverpool
Dean Henderson - Crystal Palace
DIFENSORI
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
Gabriel Magalhaes - Arsenal
Antonee Robinson - Fulham
Nikola Milenkovic - Nottingham Forest
William Saliba - Arsenal
Murillo - Nottingham Forest
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Ibrahima Konaté - Liverpool
Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth
Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest
CENTROCAMPISTI
Cole Palmer - Chelsea
Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool
Matheus Cunha - Wolverhampton
Mikkel Damsgaard - Brentford
Moises Caicedo - Chelsea
Morgan Gibbs-White - Nottingham Forest
Declan Rice - Arsenal
Youri Tielemans - Aston Villa
Justin Kluivert - Bournemouth
Alex Iwobi - Fulham
Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle
Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool
Morgan Rogers - Aston Villa
Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest
ATTACCANTI
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Alexander Isak - Newcastle
Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest
Erling Haaland - Manchester City
Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa
Jean-Philippe Mateta - Crystal Palace
Heung-min Son - Tottenham
Yoane Wissa - Brentford