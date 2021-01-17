Fenerbahce, Ozil è arrivato in Turchia
Mesut Ozil è sbarcato in Turchia. Il trequartista, che ha lasciato l'Arsenal, è pronto a diventare un nuovo giocatore del Fenerbahce, realizzando così uno dei suoi desideri.
Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz, transfer süreçlerini ilerletmek için Mesut Özil’i İstanbul'a getiriyor.— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 17, 2021
Club Statement: Our club is bringing Mesut Özil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes. pic.twitter.com/Wt0gR8xRSk
