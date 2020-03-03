Commenta per primo
La Copa Libertadores arriva su Fifa 20 con la nuova espansione e, oltre alle squadre/divise e modalità, porta con sé una nuova leggenda del calcio sudamericano per FUT: arriva tra le Icon Juan Roman Riquelme, la leggenda del Boca Juniors si presenta con un overall di 91 agli appassionati.

 

 

 