Fifa 20, ecco Riquelme: nuova Icon con l'arrivo della Copa Libertadores
Passion. Intensity. Drama. Battle for La Gloria Eterna in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, available exclusively in #FIFA20 now!— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 3, 2020
#LIBERTADORESxFIFA20 @libertadores pic.twitter.com/BKFptjn1Y1
The @CONMEBOL @Libertadores legend, El “Topo Gigio” Juan Román Riquelme joins the #FUT ICON squad. Prime and ICON Moments Riquelme will be available in packs from 6 P.M. UK #FIFA20 #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/bkp13i01kl— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 3, 2020