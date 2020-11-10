Commenta per primo
Nuove carte speciali su Fifa 21 Ultimate Team: Champions ed Europa League, arrivano i 'Road the the Final'. Valori migliorati per i giocatori impegnati nelle coppe europee, con diversi pezzi della Serie A: nel team 1 della Champions trovano spazio Ivan Perisic (84 di overall) e Luis Muriel (82), mentre per l'EL c'è Bruno Peres (81).
 
 
 