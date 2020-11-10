Fifa 21: Champions ed Europa League, su FUT le carte 'Road to the Final'
— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 6, 2020
Road to the Final returns!
Dynamic special Player Items that upgrade as their teams progress in Europe's top competitions.
Team 1 out now: https://t.co/sCuzRfRD6A pic.twitter.com/hMLn9lfsYb
More Road to the Final items are now live, joining Team 1— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 10, 2020
These 5 additional #UEL #RTTF Player Items will be available until 17 November: https://t.co/sCuzRfRD6A pic.twitter.com/2kgzqObd8c