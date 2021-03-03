Fiorentina-Roma 1-2: il tabellino
Fiorentina-Roma 1-2 (primo tempo 0-0)
Reti: 4’ s.t. Spinazzola (R), 16’ s.t. Aut. Spinazzola (F), 44’ s.t. Diawara (R)
Assist: 4’ s.t. Mancini (R), 44’ s.t. Karsdorp (R)
Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Martinez Quarta; Venuti, Amrabat, Pulgar (34’ s.t. Caceres), Castrovilli (6’s.t. Kokorin) , Igor (42’p.t. Biraghi); Ribery (34’ s.t. Borja Valero), Vlahovic. All. Prandelli
ROMA (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Mancini, Cristante, Kumbulla (36’ s.t. Karsdorp) Peres (36’s.t. Smalling), Veretout (17’ s.t. Pedro), Diawara, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan (22’ s.t. El Shaarawy); Borja Mayoral. All. Fonseca.
Arbitro: Calvarese di Teramo
Ammoniti: 40’ p.t. Mancini (R), 25’ s.t. Ribery (F), 30’ s.t. Kumbulla (R)
