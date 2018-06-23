Fiorentina, UFFICIALE l'addio di Gil Dias: 'Non ti dimenticherò mai'
I’m delighted to announce my new club @NFFC— Gil Dias (@GilDias28) 23 giugno 2018
It’s an honor to wear such a historical jersey and to have the opportunity for playing in the exciting English football.
I can promise hard work and commitment to help the club to go to @premierleague
Now I’m Red #NFFC #GilDias pic.twitter.com/B5bU8HY1uJ
