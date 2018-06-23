Gil Dias lascia la Fiorentina e si accasa al Nottingham Forest. Queste le parole d'addio dell'esterno offensivo portoghese rilasciate a violanews.com: "Ho tanti bei ricordi legati alla Fiorentina. Tante grandi partite disputate con una bella atmosfera. Non dimenticherò i miei gol in maglia viola e i tifosi sono davvero speciali. Firenze è una città incredibile e con persone accoglienti. È stato un privilegio vestire questa maglia, di una squadra storica. Un saluto a Firenze? Non ti dimenticherò mai. Giocare nella Fiorentina sarà uno dei ricordi più belli che mi porterò dietro. E non dimenticherò mai il commovente supporto ricevuto dopo la scomparsa di Davide, in una tragedia che ha sconvolto tutti".
   