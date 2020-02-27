Gent-Roma 1-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 25′ David, 29′ Kluivert
Assist: 29' Mkhitaryan
Ammoniti: 28′ Bezus, 42′ Veretout, 49′ Depoitre, 62′ Spinazzola, 93′ Mohammadi
Gent (4-3-1-2): Kaminski; Castro-Montes, Plastun (80′ Niangbo), Ngadeu, Mohammadi; Odjidja, Owusu, Kums; Bezus (69′ Chakvetadze); Depoitre (66′ Kvilitaia), David.
A disp: Coosemans, Marreh, Lustig, Godeau.
All.: Thorup.
Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola (67′ Santon), Smalling, Mancini, Kolarov; Veretout (78′ Fazio), Cristante; Carles Perez (83′ Villar), Mkhitaryan, Kluivert; Dzeko
All.: Fonseca
Arbitro: Martinez
