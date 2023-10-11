Giroud portiere? C'è la carta anche su EA Sports FC FOTO
Olivier Giroud portiere? Ora è giocabile anche nei videogiochi e in particolare su EA Sports FC con la carta dell'attaccante rossonero che si trasforma in portiere inserita nel TOTW Team Of The Week di questa settimana. Valutazione? 84, per un "portiere d'emergenza" non male. Eccola insieme a tutte le altre carte TOTW della settimana 4.
Clean sheet captains, midfield maestros, and break-in-case-of-emergency keepers: We salute you.— EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 11, 2023
Team of the Week 4 is available now in Ultimate Team in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/e6IWQ8olXR
