Huddersfield, UFFICIALE: rinnova il tecnico Wagner
#htafc has come to an agreement with David Wagner, Christoph Bühler and @Andrew10dog that will keep the trio at the Club for the next three seasons!— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) 30 maggio 2018
Wagner, Bühler and Hughes will continue to lead the First Team until the summer of 2021.
Inter, Bonolis: 'I cinesi del Milan? Lo devi chiedere a quelli di Fininvest...'
Paolo Bonolis, tifoso vip dell'Inter, parla a L'Intervista, in onda su Canale 5, della sua fede per il club nerazzurro: "Venivamo da Milano, tifo Inter perché papà tifava i nerazzurri. I miei si sono incontrati a Roma...