Zlatan, fuoriclasse del, posta un video su Instagram, affrontando con queste parole l’emergenza coronavirus: “L’Italia mi ha sempre dato così tanto che, in questo momento drammatico, voglio restituire qualcosa di più a questo paese, che amo. Ho deciso, insieme alle persone che stanno lavorando con me, di creare una raccolta fondi per gli ospedali Humanitas e di utilizzare la mia forza comunicativa per diffondere il messaggi in modo più ampio. E’ un problema serio e abbiamo bisogno di un aiuto concreto che non riguardi solo un video.Conto sulla generosità dei miei colleghi, di tutti gli atleti professionisti e di coloro che vogliono fare una piccola o grande donazione, in base alle proprie possibilità, per cacciare questo virus. Insieme possiamo davvero aiutare ospedali, medici e infermieri che lavorano disinteressatamente ogni giorno per salvarci la vita. Perché oggi siamo noi a tifare per loro!Diamo un calcio insieme al coronavirus e vinciamo questa partita!